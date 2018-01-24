Nine-year-old Aislyn Reilly got a chance to see a crescent moon up close at the New Pond Farm Education Center in Redding on Saturday evening, Jan. 20.

“A crescent moon really impresses me because you can see huge craters in it,” Aislyn said.

Aislyn was at the winter astronomy program at New Pond Farm on 101 Marchant Road. The program was hosted by New Pond Farm and the Ridgefield Discovery Center. It is offered monthly.

Before going outside to look at the stars, Ann Taylor, executive director at New Pond Farm, showed everyone how to identify the Big Dipper, Orion, and Taurus.

After the lesson, volunteer astronomers led participants — who came to the program dressed in warm clothing and carrying flashlights — outdoors to Astronomy Hill, a section at the northern end of New Pond Farm pastures, which offers an open, clear view of the southern sky.

Once they arrived, they had hot chocolate and chocolate chip cookies while taking turns looking through New Pond Farm’s 10- and 14-inch-diameter Schmidt-Cassegrain telescopes.

While participants were stargazing, Cliff Wattley, a director of the Discovery Center at Ridgefield and a New Pond Farm volunteer, said the moon is the Earth’s closest neighbor and talked about outer space.

“The detail of the craters, seas and mountains are very dramatic to see,” he said. “Gaseous nebulae, clusters of stars, and galaxies outside our Milky Way are beautiful and thought-provoking. When available, Saturn with its rings and Jupiter with its four large moons are gemlike.”

Siobhan Reilly, Aislyn’s 6-year-old sister, said she enjoyed getting the chance to look at the moon.

“I like seeing the moon very up close because when I have my telescope at home, I can see the moon but I can’t see the surface of it,” she said.

Bethel resident Jen Lombardi said it was her first time at a New Pond Farm astronomy program. “This is great,” she said. “We learned about constellations. We can identify Taurus, Orion and Gemini.”

Lombardi’s daughter Allie, 8, said she when she stares closely at the moon, “it looks like a golf ball.”

Bennett Malo, 9, of Bethel said he learned that Taurus has three dots “but there are two dots for the horns.”

“There are more constellations than you think,” said Bennett’s twin sister Jolie Malo. “I saw 25.”

Chris Hoelck of Danbury said he had no idea there was a great stargazing location so close to his home.

He added that he was impressed with the volunteers.

“They are so informed and able to explain and illustrate concepts to all age levels,” he said.

Hoelck added that he particularly loved seeing the Andromeda Galaxy. “It’s kind of amazing that a fuzzy speck is actually something as big as our own galaxy,” he said.

Redding resident Lara Schuler said it was thrilling to see the moon and all of its craters up close.

“I didn’t realize that new stars had just been born and how many light years away they are,” she said. “I think the astronomer said they are 12,000 to 15,000 light years away.”

Wattley said he and the other volunteers share a strong interest in astronomy.

“Many of us grew up in the dawn of the space age and got hooked with our own telescopes when we were young,” said Wattley, of Danbury. “We love the night sky, following it and sharing it. The sharing part is probably the biggest motivator. The more questions we get to answer, the better.”

The Discovery Center co-sponsored the program because its mission is to “help families be outside and have an appreciation for nature and science,” said Claire Tensa, executive director of the center.

Taylor said since Redding has comparatively few street lights, New Pond Farm is a good place to view space.

“We have darkened skies and terrific celestial viewing,” she said. “Our 25 acres of pasture provide an open view of the night sky.”

“It’s always exciting to hear the reactions of both children and adults as they look through the telescopes,” Taylor said. “They are always amazed. Several of the children are already astronomy enthusiasts and point constellations out to the rest of us.”

The next New Pond Farm astronomy program is Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m., with a family orientation at 6:30. For more information, call New Pond Farm at 203-938-2117 or visit newpondfarm.org.