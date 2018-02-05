WGTV Channel 79 broadcast schedule

WGTV Channel 79, Weston’s government access channel, has daily showings of recent Weston governmental and board meetings as well as community events.

Current broadcast listing of local events on WGTV Channel 79:

Board of Finance Jan. 24 meeting, 9 a.m.

Board of Selectmen Jan. 25 meeting, 10 a.m.

CT DOT public meeting on Route 57 closing in 2020, noon

Board of Selectmen Dec. 21 meeting, 2 p.m.

Board of Selectmen Jan. 18 meeting, 4 p.m.

Board of Selectmen Feb. 1 meeting, 7:30 p.m.

Live broadcasts will pre-empt rebroadcasts.

Channel 70 has started broadcasting and recording Board of Finance meetings in addition to the Board of Selectmen.