WGTV Channel 79 broadcast schedule

WGTV Channel 79, Weston’s government access channel, has daily showings of recent Weston governmental and board meetings as well as community events.

Current broadcast listing of local events on WGTV Channel 79:

Board of Finance Jan. 24 meeting, 9 a.m.

LWV Speak Up, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.

CT DOT public meeting on Route 57 closing in 2020, noon

Board of Selectmen Feb. 1 meeting, 2 p.m.

Board of Selectmen Feb. 6 meeting, 3 p.m.

Board of Selectmen Feb. 12 meeting, 6 p.m.

Live broadcasts will pre-empt rebroadcasts.

Channel 79 has started broadcasting and recording Board of Finance meetings in addition to those of the Board of Selectmen.