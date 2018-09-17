WGTV Channel 79 broadcast schedule

WGTV Channel 79, Weston’s government access channel, has daily showings of recent Weston governmental and board meetings as well as community events.

Current broadcast listing of local events on WGTV Channel 79:

9/11 Community Memorial, 11 a.m.

Board of Finance Sept. 4 meeting, noon.

Board of Selectmen July 19 meeting, 3 p.m.

Board of Selectmen Aug. 16 meeting, 5 p.m.

Board of Selectmen Sept. 14 meeting, 7 p.m.

Board of Selectmen Sept. 4 meeting, 7:30 p.m.

Live broadcasts will pre-empt rebroadcasts.