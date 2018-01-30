Westport Library employee arrested for possession of child pornography

A Westport Library manager, Robert Kelly, has been arrested by Westport police for possession of child pornography.

A search of Kelly’s Westport home found 45 images of child pornography on his electronic devices, according to police.

Police secured an arrest warrant for Kelly and he turned himself into police on Jan. 29. Kelly is charged with possession of child pornography, promoting obscene performance, and obscenity. He was released after posting $100,000 bond and is to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Feb. 7.

An investigation began in August 2017, when Westport police were notified by the Connecticut State Police Computer Crime Unit that an unidentified person in Westport was sharing child pornography over Facebook. Westport police said they identified the suspect as 43-year-old Robert Kelly.

“We are shocked and saddened by this news,” Westport Library Executive Director Bill Harmer said in an issued statement. “The safety of the Library patrons, staff and the community is a priority for us. The moment we were made aware of this investigation, we immediately restricted Mr. Kelly’s access to the Library and its property, and instructed him not to perform his duties. This is now a police matter being handled by the Westport Police Department. As soon as we have an opportunity as an employer to move forward, we will do so.”