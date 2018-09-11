Westonstock music fest is this Saturday

Six hours of peace, festivities, and music. That’s how the Weston Historical Society is describing Westonstock, a tribute to the Woodstock event of the 1960s.

Westonstock will feature sixties music, sixties cars, food, and family fun, and will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Coley Homestead, 104 Weston Road, Weston.

Performers include Old School Revue and vocalist Susan Didrichsen with The Saugatuck Horns, The Bar Car Band, Frank Barrese, Chance Brown, Rob Carlson, Crispin Cioe, Chris Coogan, Bob Cooper, The Cinnamon Girls, Susan Didrichsen, Billy Foster, Charlie Karp, Roger Kaufman, Joe Kos, Tyger MacNeal, Joe Meo, Big Steve Silver, Jeff Southworth, David Weber, and special surprise guests.

There will be food trucks, vintage cars, games and arts and crafts activities for kids as well as 60s music trivia contests throughout the day. various arts and crafts.

Tickets are available online at westonhistoricalsociety.org. Tickets will also be available at the door the day of the event