Weston’s Memorial Day parade grand marshal represents WWII generation

Army veteran Warren Stanton remembers his first Memorial Day parade in Weston. It was 1970, and he, his wife, Shirley, and their two young children had just moved to town from Europe.

“The parade and related activities were our first real introduction to Weston,” Stanton said. “It was a very pleasant experience. The parade brings the town together — everyone is lined up watching.”

Shirley recalls that first parade vividly, with the family having been in town all of four days. “There was a fife and drum corps,” she said. “I cried, of course, having been out of the country for over six years.”

The Stantons have tried to make it to every Weston Memorial Day parade since then, and this year Warren will be the parade’s grand marshal.

“I don’t feel like I’ve done anything that deserves the honor,” Stanton said. “I feel I’ll just be a symbol of all the people in World War II — my generation — who were in the service.”

Stanton enlisted in the Army Air Corps aviation cadet program fresh out of high school in 1944, but did not see active combat.

He went through rigorous testing and spent time at two Army bases in Texas during World War II, and was assigned to the medical corps. His enlistment lasted almost 19 months.

Stanton had hoped to become a pilot in the Air Corps — he already knew how to fly a plane — but missed the last pilot training class as the end of the war neared in 1945.

“I was very thankful the war ended, but I did want very much to be in it and be a part of it,” he said.

Recognition

Parade organizer Lyette Segerdahl said Stanton deserves recognition. “We want to honor all the veterans in town,” she said. “We want to make sure we don’t forget them, especially the older ones from World War II and Korea.”

All veterans have made a difference, according to Segerdahl. “A lot of people appreciate what they did and what they still do,” she said. “We are the country we are today because of them.”

Stanton, now in his early 90s, said he learned a lot in the military. “A lot of good people from various backgrounds” serve the country in uniform, he said.

His father had been a company commander in Europe during World War I, and his family has a history of military service dating all the way back to Colonial days.

His father was a chemical engineer by training, but due to his military injuries — including exposure to poison gas — was told he needed to work outside and went into the plant nursery business in Michigan. That’s where Stanton grew up.

Stanton attended Princeton, graduating in 1949 with a degree in chemistry. He then had a successful career as a salesman in the chemical industry, eventually moving to Weston when Stauffer Chemical was based in Westport.

He and Shirley have been married 55 years, and also spend time at a home in Florida. Their two children were born in Switzerland, when he was stationed there with Stauffer.

Daughter Jennifer Pignataro, a Weston resident, said it’s wonderful to see her father selected to lead the parade. She said it’s fitting to have someone who’s been in the military be the grand marshal.

“It’s a great honor and shows the ultimate respect for someone,” Pignataro said. “He’s very excited about it and has been working on his speech.”

“We have a long lineage of people who’ve served in the military,” Pignataro said of her family.

Janet Michl of Weston said it’s nice to see a longtime town resident like Stanton be recognized. “Warren is a gentleman and scholar,” she said. “He’s very kind and considerate. I’m sure he’ll enjoy all the Memorial Day activities.”

Janet and her husband, Ed Michl, have known the Stantons for a long time, and attend the same local church. Ed Michl also was in the Army, serving during the Korean War era.

“We always enjoy talking with Warren,” Janet Michl said. “He’s very well versed in the humanities.”

In addition to working in the chemical industry, Stanton owned a printing business in Connecticut and was involved in a gold exploration operation in South America.

He’s been into sports and the outdoors his whole life, especially sailing, tennis and skiing.

This year’s Weston Memorial Day parade will take place Monday, May 28, at 10:45 a.m. starting at School Road and passing through the town center to Weston Town Hall.