Weston Women’s Club tackles prepping a home for sale

Looking for a true picture of the Fairfield County real estate market and ways to ready your home for sale?

Realtor Christine Finch Oleynick will give a presentation at the Women’s Club of Weston, Inc. lunch on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at the Birchwood Country Club. The award winning real estate agent’s talk will dispel “those myths that circulate around the ever-growing complexity of the real estate market.”

Christina Roughan, award winning and internationally recognized interior designer, will be joining Oleynick “to provide a complete inside look into what it takes to prepare one’s home for marketing — or just make one’s home more a reflection of one’s self and family.”

Lunch is $37.50 per person. There will be a cash bar at 11:30 with lunch beginning at noon.

For further information or to make reservations, contact Val Peroni at 203-221-0558.