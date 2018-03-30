Weston Women’s Club features Bruce Ando

Renowned photographer Bruce Ando of Weston is slated to be the guest speaker at the Women’s Club of Weston’s Spring Luncheon, to be held at the Roger Sherman Inn on Tuesday, April 3.

Ando has been the official photographer for the Weston Fire Department for 27 years. He was a combat photographer with the United States Marine Corps, was a senior staff photographer with Perkin Elmer, and is currently a freelance photographer whose clients have included GE, Pepsico and IBM.

Ando has recently returned from overseas where he led teens in building additions to schools.

For more information on the luncheon, call Anne McMahon at 203-221-9158.