Weston violinist is Norwalk Symphony concerto winner

The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra has announced the winner of its sixth annual Young Artists Concerto Competition. Weston resident Mark Xu, 17, won the event with an expressive performance of the first movement of Tchaikovsky’s Concerto in D minor for violin.

He was awarded the opportunity to perform his concerto with the Norwalk Symphony on Sunday, March 18, at the Music for All Ages concert at 3 p.m. in the Norwalk Concert Hall.

The concert includes the Norwalk Youth Symphony playing side by side with orchestra professionals. The March concert opens with Aaron Copland’s Lincoln Portrait, with actor James Naughton narrating.

Mark Xu began piano at age 5 and violin at age 8, and is a senior at Hopkins School. He studies violin at the pre-college division of the Juilliard School of Music with Dr. Ann Setzer. Before that he attended the preparatory division of the Mannes School of Music and was a member of the Norwalk Youth Symphony for six years. In 2015, he won the Hamden Young Musicians Concerto Competition and the American Protégé International Concerto Competition. In addition to other awards in 2016, he was a finalist in the American Chamber Orchestra’s Concerto Competition in 2017.

Mark said he is thrilled to perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto with the Norwalk Symphony. He passionately believes in the power of music as a healing art. This inspired him to found the club “Harmonies for Healing.” Last February, the club held a benefit concert, raising more than $4,500 for Music Haven, a non-profit organization in New Haven that gives kids a chance to play music. He also regularly plays violin for patients at hospitals and nursing homes, teaches younger students how to play violin, collaborates with Arts for Healing, and is co-regional director of the Back to Bach Project’s Connecticut chapter.

In recognition of his volunteer efforts, Mark was awarded the 2017 President’s Volunteer Service Award. He has been admitted to Harvard College’s Class of 2022.

A registration brochure with details about the annual Young Artists Festival and concert tickets is available at norwalksymphony.org or by calling 203-956-6771.