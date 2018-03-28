Weston to vote next week on dog park

Weston residents will finally vote, on Wednesday, April 4, on whether or not to approve a proposed dog park.

The vote was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 10, but was rescheduled because of excessive power outages in Weston after a snowstorm.

The vote will take place via a machine ballot from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m., at Weston Town Hall.

Voters will vote Yes or No on the following question: “Shall the town of Weston establish an enclosed approximately 3 and ½ acre parcel on Davis Hill Road as depicted in a visualization map in accordance with a draft MOU (memorandum of understanding) between the Town and Weston Dog Park, Inc., both of which are available on the town website and in the town clerk’s office?”

Background

The proposed dog park would be on the Moore property, a town-owned 36-acre parcel of land on Davis Hill Road and Lords Highway East.

On Thursday, March 1, Town Engineer John Conte sent an updated cost estimate of the dog park to town officials. The total cost, he estimated, is around $240,668.

Weston Dog Park Inc., a nonprofit organization in favor of the dog park, has pledged to raise funds and pay for the parking lot, turnaround area, fencing, and signage, which is estimated to cost approximately $84,760, with a 20% contingency built in to those prices.

The town of Weston would pay for the road into the dog park, estimated at $155,928, with a 20% contingency built in.

According to Conte, those costs are “preliminary” and will “most likely change when the project is sent out for construction bids.”

The driveway would be 20 feet wide and culminate in a cul-de-sac that would be approximately 80 feet in diameter for vehicles to turn around, according to Conte. There would also be a parking lot with 22 spaces.

Conte said as many as 140 trees could be cut down in the process of creating the park.

No absentee ballots

According to Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz, the town consulted with Connecticut’s secretary of the state’s office about the legality of absentee ballots.

Luiz said he was informed that it would be “illegal for the town to allow absentee ballots for a machine ballot event.”

According to Luiz, if the vote was a referendum event, absentee ballots would be allowed, but “a machine ballot event is not the same as a referendum voting event.”

“Going forward, this difference can be dealt with by revising the Town Charter,” said Luiz. “That process takes several months to complete.”

Curbside voting

For voters who are unable to gain access to the polling place due to temporary incapacity, they can vote curbside. Connecticut statute Sec.9-261 says, “if an elector is present at the polling place but is unable to gain access to the polling place due to a temporary incapacity, the elector may request that the ballot be brought to him or her.”

If anyone needs to vote this way, the registrars of voters will take a ballot, along with a privacy sleeve, to the voter in the town hall parking lot. The voter needs to show identification and then can mark the ballot in the presence of the election officials (but in such a manner that the election officials shall not know how the ballot is marked). The voter will then place the ballot in the privacy sleeve for counting.