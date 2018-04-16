Weston to collect unwanted prescription drugs on April 28

The town of Weston will host a drug take back event on Saturday, April 28 in the Weston Police Department lobby, 56 Norfield Road, across from the town library.

People can drop off unwanted, unused and expired prescription drugs as part of National Drug Take Back Day.

Items to be accepted are prescriptions, over-the-counter pills, liquid medications, vitamins and pet medicine.

Not being accepted are needles and sharps, mercury (such as found in thermometers), chemotherapy and radioactive substances, pressurized containers and inhalers, and illicit drugs.

No questions will be asked of people dropping off items on drug take back day.

“This is a chance to get old pills out of the medicine cabinet and dispose of them properly,” said Weston Police Chief Ed Henion, noting this is particularly important with the current opioid addiction crisis.

Henion said his goal is to set up a permanent drug take-back mailbox at the Weston Police Department in the future. Many local police departments have such drop-off areas.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is sponsored by the U.S Justice Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Diversion Control Program. This will be the 15th Drug Take Back Day, with events now held in the spring and fall.

Last October on Drug Take Back Day in Connecticut, almost 6,000 pounds of unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs were collected at 52 sites. Nationwide, 456 tons of drugs were collected and removed from possible abuse that day.