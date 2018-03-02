Weston teen chef competes in maple syrup challenge

Eight talented teen chefs, including one from Weston, will compete in First County Bank’s Teen Chefs Challenge.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 3, and Sunday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stamford Museum & Nature Center during this year’s Maple Sugar Festival weekend.

On Saturday, the teen chefs will compete to create delicious dishes featuring the nature center’s maple syrup as a main ingredient. This year marks the 18th anniversary of First County Bank’s sponsorship of this family festival highlighting the New England tradition of maple sugaring.

Makenzie Lehman, 13, an eighth grader at Weston Middle School, will do culinary battle with seven other area teen chefs in the kitchen at the Main House, Bendel Mansion. The winner will be declared by popular vote and by a panel of judges that includes Rey Giallongo, chairman and CEO of First County Bank; Karen Kelly, senior vice president and chief digital banking officer of First County Bank; and Silvia Baldini, chef, of Chopped Champion on Food Network and founder of the creative food group Strawberry and Sage. The winning chef and recipe will be announced at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Maple Sugar House.