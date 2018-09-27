Weston Sustainability Committee hopes environmental ordinance is ‘in the bag’

Two proposed environmental ordinances were discussed by Weston’s Select Committee for Sustainability on Sept. 19.

The so-called “plastic-bag ordinance” will be discussed further at a public hearing on Thursday, Oct. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Weston Town Hall. “It’s a no-brainer and I have no doubt it will pass,” said committee member Gary Shore.

This ordinance would prohibit retailers from providing single-use plastic bags. Instead, only reusable bags or recyclable paper bags could be provided. Stores would charge a fee of at least 10 cents for such bags, to cover their cost and to encourage customers to bring their own reusable bags.

The committee said the ban is important because plastic bags have a negative impact on the environment from being mistaken for food by fish, birds and other animals, to polluting waterways and oceans.

Shore said a Green Team at Weston High School is planning a design competition to interest students in plastic awareness and to come up with a winning design for the town’s reusable bags.

Shore said larger retailers, such as Stop and Shop and ShopRite, have reusable bags available at checkouts. In contrast, reusable bags would be a first for Peter’s Market, Weston Hardware Store and and other retailers in Weston. All have embraced the concept of using and distributing the new reusable shopping bags.

Shore suggested that the high school could hold a sales competition. The junior class might compete with seniors to see which grade could sell the most reusable plastic bags to town residents.