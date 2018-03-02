Weston superintendent approves student walkout

In a letter to Weston parents dated Thursday, Feb. 22, Schools Superintendent William McKersie said the district is allowing Weston High School and middle school students to participate in National School Walkout day on March 14.

The date marks one month after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people were killed.

The walkout will take place for 17 minutes, with each minute honoring one of the people killed in the shooting.

“While the district does not condone walkouts due to their disruption of the educational process, we recognize the concerns of our older students and the scope of this particular event,” said McKersie in the letter. “As a result, we will not prevent the walkout from occurring at WHS and WMS.”

He said the district will coordinate with the Weston Police Department to ensure safety.

“Rest assured that all students, whether they choose to walk out or remain in class, will be supervised and monitored by staff members,” McKersie said.

The letter requests that parents “refrain from coming to the schools during this time.”

“As we know you understand, the presence of additional people on campus would present significant logistical and safety challenges,” McKersie said.

Weston Intermediate School and Hurlbutt Elementary School students aren’t allowed to participate.

At a Board of Education meeting on Feb. 26, multiple Weston parents said they were pleased the district will allow students to participate. in the walkout.

Amy Gare of Bridge Road said she is excited that her sixth grade daughter has a chance to participate in the walkout and be “part of history.”

“It’s exciting to me that our students are currently learning about Black History Month and all of the important marches,” Gare said. “It’s even more exciting to me that my daughter now has a chance to be part of history, walk out and take a stand against gun violence.”

Andrew Palladino of Good Hill Road echoed Gare’s statements, explaining that his 11-year-old son made the decision to participate in the walkout on his own.

“My son made an organic decision to participate,” Palladino said. “It’s not only a political issue, it’s an 11-year-old boy who wants to be heard.”