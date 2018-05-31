Weston students take top honors at competition

On Friday, May 11, the Weston Middle School musicians and choral group traveled to the annual competition Music in the Parks, held in Holyoke, Mass. About 10 different middle schools and high schools participated from across New England. Weston received the top prize in every category for which it was eligible.

The Weston Middle School Jazz Lab and Jazz Ensemble, led by Jeff Holmes, received superior scores and first-place finishes in their respective categories.

The Weston Middle School Chamber Orchestra, led by Meghan Stewart, also received superior scores, first-place finish in its division and best performance overall by a middle school orchestra at the event.

The Weston Middle School Chamber Singers, led by Evan Grace, received a first-place finish in its division and best performance overall by a middle school chorus.

The highest award of the event, the Esprit de Corps, also went to Weston for the second year in a row. The award is given to the school with the most spirit, respect and overall interaction with its group and teachers.

In addition to the group awards, seventh grader Karl Schulz received top honors for the individual awards presented: best piano solo during his performance with the Jazz Ensemble and best student accompaniment with the Chamber Singers.