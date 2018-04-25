Weston students raise $43,000 for childhood cancer research

Weston kicked off its first annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event and fund-raiser on March 24, raising more than $43,000 for childhood cancer research grants.

Team Weston, 48 community members and students shed their locks at St. Francis of Assisi to stand in solidarity with children battling cancer. Weston High School’s assistant athletic director, Dan Frank, led the charge to “brave the shave,” and attendees were treated to a meet-and-greet by former NFL great Chris Canty, live music by Residual Groove, and face-painting.

Team Weston was created by a handful of ninth grade students who shaved their heads last year at a St. Baldrick’s event in Westport. So many classmates, including young women, wanted to pitch in some way to support the shavees that a St. Baldrick’s Club was launched at Weston High School. The club supports the shaving event and party, raises funds and awareness for childhood cancer research, and connects with local children’s cancer hospitals to support patients.

After the event on Monday, March 26, six Weston Middle School teachers, Jeff Holmes, Rich Blozie, Peter Dey, Thomas MacDonald, Brian Reddington, and Gary Webster, surprised their student shavers by shedding their own locks in support during the students’ lunch period.