Weston students gear up for South Pacific

Weston High School’s theater group Company is heading to the South Pacific. On stage, that is.

The group is currently in rehearsal for its spring musical, South Pacific. Originally written and composed by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II in 1949, South Pacific is a classic musical that confronts themes of romance and racial prejudice in World War II.

The show revolves around an American nurse, Nellie Forbush, who falls in love with a middle-aged expatriate while struggling to accept his mixed-race children. There is also a secondary romance involving a U.S. lieutenant and a Tonkinese woman.

When South Pacific first opened on Broadway, there was backlash in America on its mixed racial theme. However, the original production enjoyed immense critical and box-office success and became the second-longest running Broadway musical to that point.

Popular songs from the show include Some Enchanted Evening, I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair, There Is Nothing Like a Dame, Younger Than Springtime, Happy Talk, I’m in Love With a Wonderful Guy, and You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught.

Weston students in the production say they are thrilled to take on an iconic show that is so easily applicable to the inequality in today’s society. Among the 40 cast members are Thomas Valenti as Emile De Becque, Izzy Angeli as Nellie Forbush, Sophie Lang as Bloody Mary, David Katz as Lt. Joe Cable, Matthew Figliola as Luther Billis, and Nima Lewis as Liat. The cast has been in rehearsal since early January in preparation for opening night.

South Pacific show dates are Thursday, March 22, Friday, March 23, Saturday, March 24, and Sunday, March 25 at Weston High School. Tickets are available at whscompany.com.