Weston students argue for a win

The Weston High School mock trial team beat Ridgefield last week in the state semifinals. The team will compete against Trumbull for the state championship next month. The winner will go on to represent Connecticut at the national competition in Nevada in May.

The Weston mock trial team is coached by teacher Laura Del Savio and attorney volunteer coaches Kate Moore and Carl Bernstein. Team members are Brendan Moore, Max Chayet, Carolyne Zech, Matt Sydney, Owen Tanzer, Abby Glassberg, Jane Burdette, James Joyce, and Beck Reiferson.