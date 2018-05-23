Weston students are winners of Teen Safe Driving Video Contest

The Department of Motor Vehicles and Travelers announced the top three high school winners in their jointly sponsored 2018 Teen Safe Driving Video Contest, where teens focused on the dangers of distracted driving and prevention of crashing, injuries and deaths.

Weston High School earned first place for the third consecutive year. (See winning video above)

The second-place winner was a student team from Middletown High School, and third place also went to Weston High for another video submitted.

The announcement was was made at the Connecticut Science Center in a ceremony to honor all award recipients. This year’s theme was Teen Safe Driver: Could This Be You? Every Second Matters.

First place went to Nathan Katz (student director) and David Katz of Weston High School.

Second place went to Lorenzo Bufami (student director), Garrett Pellici and David Sands of Middletown High School.

Third place went to Sofia Bara (student director), Anna Brosnihan and Sara Gibek of Weston High School.

All winning videos and past winners may be viewed at ct.gov/dmv/contestvideos/.