Weston High School seniors Alexander Leo, Nathan Katz, David Katz, Gabriel Kiran Edwards, and Ian Borowik each received a $500 scholarship from the Daniel E. Offutt III Charitable Trust.

The trust awards scholarships to graduating seniors who have demonstrated passion, dedication, and the ability to inspire others in the field of visual, technical, music, theatre, and film/videography and who plan to pursue further education in the Arts.