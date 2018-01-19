Weston student earns top prize in GBYO Concerto Competition

Trumpeter and Weston High School senior Jane Paknia won the Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestra (GBYO) 2018 Concerto Competition.

The finals of the competition were performed for the public recently at the Pequot Library in partnership with Music for Youth. GBYO’s most accomplished young musicians auditioned in November to advance to the final round and vie for the chance to perform as soloist with the Principal Orchestra at GBYO’s annual Spring Concert in May. Ten students auditioned, with six competing in the final round.

Each musician played one movement of a concerto for the panel of judges. Judges this year included GBYO Music Director Christopher Hisey, GBYO Symphony Orchestra Conductor Carrie Mascaro, and Dr. Luis Fernando Jimenez, professor of music at Western Connecticut State University.

Paknia started playing trumpet in fifth grade and joined GBYO in eighth grade. Since then, she has participated in festivals on the regional, state, and national level in both jazz ensembles and concert bands.

Paknia performs with GBYO’s Principal Orchestra, the GBYO Jazz Ensemble, and the Weston High School jazz and wind ensembles. In 2016, Paknia performed with the GBYO Jazz ensemble at the U.S. ambassador’s annual Fourth of July party in Rome, Italy. She attends the Jazz at Lincoln Center program on Sunday afternoons.

Paknia founded a club in Weston called “Share the Music,” whose musical members perform around the community for public events. Paknia loves teaching both piano and trumpet.

GBYO’s Spring Concert featuring Paknia will be held Sunday, May 20, at 2 p.m. at the Klein Auditorium in Bridgeport. The Winter Concert is March 4. Tickets are available at gbyo.tix.com or at the door. For more information, visit gbyo.org/.

About Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras

Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras has been providing music education and performance opportunities to young musicians since 1961. Its developmentally progressive music program gives ensemble members the opportunity to play at the highest level both individually and collectively. Members are selected by competitive audition and come from 35 communities all over Connecticut. GBYO strives for diversity and inclusivity in a social environment that is both fun and musically challenging.