Weston selectmen vote to draft fracking waste ban

Weston’s Board of Selectmen voted 2-to-1 to draft an ordinance prohibiting waste associated with natural gas and oil extraction, a process known as fracking.

First Selectman Chris Spaulding and Selectman Brian Gordon voted to move forward with drafting the ordinance while Selectman Stephan Grozinger voted against it.

No ordinance has been drafted yet — the vote was merely to proceed with the process of drafting one. Town counsel will then review the ordinance and eventually there will be a town vote on whether to prohibit waste associated with fracking.

While there is no actual fracking in the state of Connecticut, the ordinance would ban storing waste associated with fracking in Weston. Additionally, fracking waste is currently banned in Connecticut as a whole.

Grozinger questioned the necessity of the ordinance, saying there isn’t anywhere in Weston to store fracking waste even if the town wanted to do that.

“We don’t have a wastewater treatment facility in Weston that could conceivably handle fracking waste even if we wanted to,” said Grozinger. “We don’t have a solid waste management facility that could handle fracking waste even if we wanted to, and we are zoned residential across town.”

Grozinger said there “may be harm” in putting prohibitions in place.

“Our first step is to send this to counsel, and that costs money,” said Grozinger. “Maybe it’s not a lot of money, but I don’t think we should spend any money on a regulation that doesn’t have applicability to Weston at all.”

He also expressed concern with “a requirement” to put language like this “in all of our bids and contracts.”

“Every time we need to put language in a contract, it means that for every contract you’re negotiating with a pair of lawyers,” said Grozinger.

According to Grozinger, there isn’t “any utility” and there is “some downside” to passing the fracking regulation.

Spaulding said the process should at least go to counsel so they can “tell us if the regulations in the particular ordinance would be onerous.”

Spaulding said this ordinance should be drafted to “anticipate the future” and he isn’t entirely sure that the ban on fracking waste will continue in the state.

“In terms of the state not changing regulations, I’m not comfortable with anything not changing in Connecticut,” said Spaulding. “There were recently attempts to change long-standing contract law to have us potentially take over pension liabilities.”

Spaulding said there could possibly be a future financial incentive for Connecticut to store fracking waste, and this ordinance would keep the waste from coming to Weston.

“We don’t have the facilities in the state at the moment, but it doesn’t mean we won’t at some time,” said Spaulding. “A number of towns in Connecticut have passed this specific ordinance, and the sustainability committee unanimously recommended we put this through.”

Ultimately, Spaulding said, he was “generally happier” to ensure that fracking waste will never be in the area.

“There’s trucks flowing into New Jersey right now filled with garbage,” he said. “I’m sure a lot of citizens of that state would be happier to not have open contracts that let everyone ship their garbage there from other places.”