Weston selectmen add conditions to dog park agreement

The proposed Weston dog park moved a step forward at the Board of Selectmen’s meeting on Thursday, July 19, but not without some conditions.

The board authorized First Selectman Chris Spaulding to enter into an agreement with Weston Dog Park Inc. concerning the funding, establishment and operation of the dog park on the town-owned Moore property on Lords Highway East and Davis Hill Road.

“The issue has been batted around for two years,” said Weston’s first selectman. “We’ve gone through Planning and Zoning twice and gotten approved. Conservation approved it. Weston Dog Park Inc. requested and got a vote on the topic.”

On April 4, Weston residents approved the dog park in a vote of 888 to 798. The 36-acre wooded parcel proposed for the park has been owned by the town since 2003. Spaulding said that by supporting the measure, he is supporting the will of the voters.

“There has been a substantial level of interest on both sides [of the dog park issue],” he said. “In a town-wide vote, the pro dog park position triumphed. We view that vote as the sentiment of the town at this point.”

Spaulding said a memorandum of understanding between the town and Weston Dog Park, Inc., had been negotiated by his predecessor, Nina Daniel. He described the vote on July 19 by the Board of Selectmen as “a housekeeping issue.”

“I have publicly stated I would accept and adhere to whatever the town decided by way of the [referendum] vote,” he said. “That said, we have not settled the financing issues.”

Conditions

To this end, the selectmen added three conditions to the memorandum at Spaulding’s request. “The first is that the project’s funding will be provided via the town funding process or the supplemental appropriation process,” Spaulding said. “Obviously, that also means that the Weston Dog Park folks would have to raise their contribution as defined in the [memorandum].”

The second condition recognizes that final agreement is being modified at the recommendation of the town’s legal counsel, and all parties must finally agree on what Spaulding said are “minor issues.”

The third and final condition calls for the final agreement to be substantially in agreement with the draft memorandum shared with the public prior to the town vote.

Among the details still to be hammered out is a clause that enables Weston Dog Park, Inc., to back out of the deal if costs become out of hand. Spaulding called for language giving the town the right to do the same. Similarly, he said, the memorandum requires language to define at what point any costs involved should be capped.

Selectman Stephan Grozinger recused himself from voting on the measure. Accordingly, he left the room prior to the discussion and the vote.

Weston Dog Park, Inc. is an IRS-recognized 501c (3) non-profit organization, which means contributions to the park are tax deductible. Its website (westondogpark.org) describes its proposed park as one with simple fencing to keep dogs contained as well as natural pathways through the trees.

Following the meeting, attorney Stephen Nevas who represents neighbors who filed a lawsuit against the Conservation Commission for approving the dog park plan, pointed out there is a complaint filed against Weston Dog Park, Inc. with the Connecticut Election Enforcement Commission.

When asked about the complaint, Spaulding and Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz had no comment.