Weston Schools Superintendent discusses goals, challenges

Weston’s school superintendent, Dr. William McKersie, is convinced that creating global citizens is the district’s highest priority.

A global citizen is defined by the district as someone with “the necessary knowledge, skills, attitudes to achieve their personal goals and contribute to society.”

In September 2017, McKersie launched a web page outlining how achieving the ultimate vision of creating global citizens can be achieved. The page lists five “goals” that are designed to “cultivate empowered citizens of the global community.”

The five goals are “academic excellence,” “digital learning,” “healthy learning environments,” “gauging district progress,” and “resources for learning.”

“Global citizenship was a goal for a long time before I was here, but we looked at it and realized that isn’t a goal, it’s the ultimate outcome,” said McKersie. “The most important thing is having administrative teams that have a clearly defined outcome.”

According to McKersie, the world is “changing at an exponential pace.”

“The work, jobs, problems, and issues thought to matter now will have shifted markedly within several years, and will continue to shift year after year,” said McKersie. “What will not change is the critical need for human minds used well — to make and apply judgments wisely, no matter how uncertain the situation.”

McKersie believes the goals set forward will have a substantial impact on creating students who can navigate that climate.

He cites the “clear and coherent” goal structure as a way to ensure that teachers are working toward those things. “A good teacher is doing something every day that relates to this feedback,” he said.

Regarding academics, McKersie believes that creating opportunities for all students is a crucial component in eventually cultivating widespread excellence.

He cites an example of a middle school math lab in which “two of the finest teachers, both females,” are working closely with eight female students to boost their math skills, with each teacher helping four students in depth.

“The eight students are very bright but are middle-packers — they needed a little extra help to excel,” said McKersie. “Seeing these students get this help was impactful to me because it showcased that we can give individualized attention when needed while also zeroing in on a gender gap in math-related fields by pairing them with female teachers.”

McKersie said “budget hawks” may ask, Why not put those girls in larger groups?

“They are in a larger class, too,” he said. “We’re not able to help all students develop how they need to unless we can blend in this type of support with their regular classroom environment.”

He said there are many situations like this throughout Weston schools and the district uses “opportunities like this to be creative and innovative.”

Metrics

“Nothing is noticeably different in this district due to me,” said McKersie. “The school board isn’t asking me what I’m doing differently. Rather, they’re looking at whether or not they’re still in a strong place, and by all metrics we are.”

McKersie said metrics, or ways of gauging district progress, are where Weston schools have continued to perform highly.

“We look at SATs and PSATs very closely,” he said. “We’re doing incredibly well in those metrics.”

According to the results of Connecticut’s second statewide SAT, the Weston School District had the fifth highest percentage of 11th graders meet or exceed the language arts benchmark in District Reference Group (DRG) A, at 92.5%.

DRG-A includes Weston, Darien, Westport, New Canaan, Wilton, Ridgefield, and Region 9.

Weston students finished second in DRG-A in math: 82% of students met or exceeded the math benchmark.

McKersie said Advanced Placement (AP) test results are “phenomenal.” Weston is an “AP honor roll district,” one of 10 in Connecticut and the only one in DRG-A. There are 451 AP honor roll districts in North America in total.

“Weston as a town deserves a compliment for not getting overly sucked into test scores,” said McKersie. “It’s a narrowing conversation because there are so many ways to help students progress emotionally and intellectually. Other districts in southern Fairfield County aren’t as lucky; test scores are often the only barometer for success.”

Health

While academics are strong in Weston, McKersie admits there is a problem with drug and alcohol use in the higher grades.

“From a health standpoint, this district should be concerned,” he said. “About 40% of our juniors and seniors admit to drinking alcohol or smoking marijuana monthly.”

According to McKersie, the national average is around 25% of juniors and seniors admitting to consuming alcohol or smoking marijuana.

“That’s a pretty big differential, and it’s something we have to work on,” said McKersie, who added that Weston High Principal Lisa Diorio and Weston Middle School Principal Dan Doak are the head of a drug and alcohol task force designed to tackle this problem.

The ultimate philosophy behind the task force is that “if the schools, town and community organizations work collaboratively with families on the issue of the illegal use of alcohol and drugs, our youth will be better equipped to choose a healthy lifestyle that will serve them well as they pursue their preferred futures.”

Steps that the task force plans to take include reviewing and revising K-12 curriculum regarding drugs and alcohol, partnering with the town to increase recreational options for teens, and engaging with student leaders about the discussion and why it’s important.

In addition to the task force, I meet regularly with area superintendents to discuss this issue,” McKersie said. “We’re working hard to help our young people make healthy choices.”

Behavior

McKersie said the district has a “zero tolerance” policy for behavior that is disrespectful and “doesn’t honor the dignity of everyone and anyone.”

“Unfortunately, there are instances of budding adolescence and middle school students who are learning how to best behave,” he said. “We have had too much testing of the religious tolerance line, we have had instances of students drawing swastikas. We take that very seriously and get right on it. We have to make sure that it never happens again.”

He said the current social climate makes it a “difficult time to do what we’re doing.”

“My sister is a longtime teacher in New York City, and she tells me this has been her toughest year,” said McKersie. “Every morning she isn’t clear about what a student is going to walk in and say they heard or what they saw.”

McKersie said Weston is not dissimilar in that respect. “The executive function is off,” he said. “People say things, they’re throwing stuff around and they’re going after one another. We have to figure out how to deal with that.”

Despite that, McKersie is insistent that instances of bullying are few.

“I know there is a feeling that students are consistently bullying each other, especially at the middle school,” he said. “That simply isn’t true, and I’d happily show any community member around the schools to showcase that. We’ve had very few instances of bullying.”