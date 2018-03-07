Weston schools officially closed; power outage update

Weston public schools, district offices and the school campus will be closed tomorrow, Thursday March 8, due to power outages and downed trees.

Power outages

According to Joe Miceli, Weston’s Emergency Management Officer, approximately 76 percent of Weston is without power and there are numerous road closure throughout town.

“We are currently in the process of coordinating assets both locally and from Eversource to begin the make safe and power restoration activities. The current conditions are limiting our response to life threatening emergencies only,” said Miceli by email. “When the wind and snowfall subside we will be fully staffed and operational.”

Miceli urges residents to only call 911 for true emergencies.

“All other calls should be routed through the routine number for Weston Communications at 203-222-2600. All power outages should be reported directly to Eversource at 1-800-286-2000,” he said. “Remember to treat all downed wires as though they are live and stay clear.”

Miceli said that the town shares “your frustrations with yet another large scale power outage” and appreciate the support and patience of residents as they do everything they can to restore the town to normalcy.