Weston schools hire new assistant director of pupil personnel services

The Weston Board of Education has appointed Martine King to the newly created assistant director of pupil personnel services position. King will begin her new position in July, 2018, and she will focus on the high school and middle school under the supervision of Weston’s new assistant superintendent of pupil personnel services, Michael Rizzo.

King’s appointment follows an extensive interview process, according to a press release submitted by the schools. They said interviews were conducted with a screening committee, interview committee, the leadership team (comprised of all district administrators), and the Board of Education. Rizzo assisted with the review of the applications from and participated in all steps in the interview process.

King brings an extensive background to her new role in Weston. She has served as director of specialized instruction at KIPP New York City in Manhattan; founding principal of Citizens of the World Charter School in Brooklyn, New York; director of education at TASC charter school in Manhattan; and director of programs for the GO Project in Manhattan. King also served as an adjunct professor at Hunter College. She has held teaching positions at Say Yes to Education; Winston Preparatory School; Interfaith Neighbors; and New York City Lab School, all in New York City.

King has a B.S. degree from New York University, School of Education, an M.A. from Columbia University, Teachers College, and an advanced certificate from Hunter College, School of Education. After returning from time with her family in Ireland where she lived from 2016-17, King moved to Connecticut and has served as a reading specialist at Hurlbutt Elementary school since December, 2017. In addition to her administrative certification, King holds Connecticut certifications in special education and remedial reading and language arts.

“During the interview process and throughout her career, Ms. King has demonstrated a strong focus on student achievement, developing systems to support student learning, and the building of productive relationships among all members of the school community. I look forward to working with her and am excited to have her serving in this new and important role,” Rizzo said.

“Out of an outstanding group of candidates, Ms. King stood out based on her professional experiences and academic training. She is bright, dedicated, caring and creative. The board thinks she will be a tremendous asset to our pupil personnel services team as well as our overall district leadership team,” said school board chair Gina Albert.