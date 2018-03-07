Weston schools delayed; power outage update

Weston Public Schools, district offices, and campus will be on a 2-hour delay minimum tomorrow, Thursday, March 8, 2018, with full decision to follow by 6:00 a.m.

According to Eversource, as of 6:47 p.m., 23% of Weston is without power, or approximately 882 outages.

Weston’s Emergency Management Facebook page recently posted an update that “Newtown Turnpike at Michaels Way is closed by a fallen tree and wires.” Residents are advised to use alternate routes and stay off the roads if they can.

“The road conditions are rapidly deteriorating and dangerous,” said the post.

 

