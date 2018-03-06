Weston schools closed, projected snowfall totals

Weston is bracing for the impending snowstorm.

Weston Public Schools, district offices, and entire campus will be closed Wednesday, March 7, 2018 due to the anticipated inclement weather. All day and evening programs are also cancelled.

Snowfall totals are projected from 4″-10″ with a chance of more than a foot of snow.

The town will update as necessary through CodeRed, the Westonct Oem Facebook page, @WestonCTOEM Twitter and the Town of Weston website westonct.gov. Remember to call Eversource directly to report an outage at 1-800-286-2000. The town also ask that residents take the time to review their CodeRed account settings and update them to ensure they are getting messages by telephone, text and email.

Westonites can sign up for CodeRed to receive updates from the snowstorm here.