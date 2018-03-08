Weston schools close tomorrow, power outages are steady in Easton, Redding, Weston

Due to excessive power outages, downed lines, and trees blocking roads (including on campus), Weston public schools, district offices and full campus will be closed on Friday, March 9. All day and evening activities also are cancelled. The district asks people to refrain from coming on to the campus unless except for staff directly involved in maintenance and clean-up.

STORM UPDATE: The number of homes without power in Easton, Redding, and Weston is about the same as it was since first reported at 8 a.m.

In Redding, as of 12:30 p.m., 2,521 Eversource customers, 67% of the town is still without power.

In Weston, 2461 Eversource customers, 63% of the town is without power.

In Easton, 1,008 United Illuminating customers, 34.1% of the town is out, with an additional 12 Eversource customers still in the dark.

There is no estimated time for power restoration. All power outages should be reported directly to Eversource at 1-800-286-2000. Remember to treat all downed wires as though they are live and stay clear.

Weston Town Hall is open until 5 p.m. today for comfort station purposes only, with access to WiFi, electricity and heat.

Weston Public Library is opening at 1 p.m. and has charging stations and ample space to use laptops and other electrical devices.

The Redding Community Center is open as a warming place and to charge electrical devices.