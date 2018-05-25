Weston schools add second SRO

Beginning in late August, Weston public schools should have on board a second school resource officer (SRO) as well as expanded hours for a police officer who regularly patrols the four-school campus area.

This means there would be “three full-time officers dedicated solely to the campus and schools,” according to Weston school Superintendent William McKersie.

“We’ll have one of the most secure and protected campuses around,” McKersie said.

The existing SRO would remain at Weston High School while the new SRO would primarily focus on Weston Middle School. SROs are armed, specially trained Weston police officers who work to create a rapport with students and staff.

“An SRO is embedded in the school and able to get the pulse of what is going on,” said McKersie, noting this can involve working closely with at-risk youngsters and monitoring social media.

The officers would be assisted by six unarmed security guards — most of whom are retired law enforcement personnel — as well as any police personnel from the area working at the Regional Cyber Crime Lab located on the school campus.

The number of security guards — known as security specialists — is being reduced from eight as the police presence is increased. “That still leaves us well ahead of almost any other district in security guards,” McKersie said.

The added police coverage is being finalized in the aftermath of school shootings in Parkland, Fla., and Sante Fe, Texas. It has been approved by the Board of Education, Police Commission and Board of Selectmen, all of whom voted before the latest incident in Texas, and will be taken up June 14 by the Board of Finance.

The police department has requested $158,220 for the new SRO and added campus patrol hours. A campus patrol officer would be provided for nine hours per school day rather than the current six hours.

McKersie called it part of a multi-pronged approach to security that includes more police personnel, infrastructure in school buildings, apparatus and equipment, and increased education staff to assist students and families in crisis. “We need to be working all aspects,” he said.

Police Chief Ed Henion said that since Parkland in February he’s met with school staff, BOE members, police commissioners, and others on enhancing security in the schools.

Henion said incidents around the country understandably cause alarm, but no specific threats exist in Weston. “We hear a lot of concerns from educators and parents,” he said. “When these things happen around the country, we step up patrols and have more of a physical presence.”

The chief expects a current member of the department to become the second SRO. He’d then hire a new patrol officer for the force. The Weston Police Department currently has 17 certified officers, including the chief, a captain and two sergeants.

First Selectman Chris Spaulding said the possibility of adding police coverage in the schools came up during the recent budget process. “It’s hard for it not to keep coming up when you’re having school shootings every week now,” he said.

Spaulding said the town plans to set up a juvenile review board through Youth Services to provide options such as community service to at-risk children outside the criminal justice system.

BOE Chairman Gina Albert said the school board “fully embraces” the added police security plans. “It will put our district in the very secure hands of the Weston Police Department,” she said.

McKersie said school security is now an issue that every superintendent must focus substantial time on. “It has to be a top priority,” he said.

He said his predecessor did a good job on the issue and he’s working to continue that. “We have an excellent relationship with the Weston police,” McKersie said.