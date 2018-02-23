Weston school resource officer launches website

Weston’s school resource officer (SRO), Joe Mogollon, has started a website to help inform Weston parents of his duties and to share helpful resources designed to keep students safe.

“I attend a lot of PTO meetings and talk to parents pretty often,” said Mogollon. “A lot of times parents can’t make meetings or don’t have the chance to talk, so this website is to help them see what I’m doing at the schools.”

With the guidance of Weston High administrators, Mogollon launched the website in December. There are links to resources on drug and alcohol safety, cyberbullying, and traffic safety and a page where Mogollon posts his monthly newsletters.

“I’m updating the page regularly,” said Mogollon. “I plan to add information about the latest social media apps that students use so parents can stay informed on what their kids may be doing.”

Mogollon said the page is designed to be a “good parent resource,” and he has received positive feedback thus far.

“The site is still new — there are things I can keep doing to update it,” he said. “The more information I add, the better the feedback is.”

The site dives into the dangers of underrage drinking. In a January interview, Weston Superintendent William McKersie said there is a problem with drug and alcohol use in the upper grades of the high school.

“From a health standpoint, this district should be concerned,” he said. “About 40% of our juniors and seniors admit to drinking alcohol or smoking marijuana monthly.”

According to McKersie, the national average is around 25% of juniors and seniors admitting to consuming alcohol or smoking marijuana.

Mogollon echoed McKersie’s sentiments and said he thinks underage drinking is a big problem among teens.

“This is not simply a problem for some families — it is a nationwide concern,” said Mogollon. His website lists the consequences parents face for allowing underage drinking. Additionally, the page has information regarding the health effects underage drinking can have on the development of teenagers.

Cyberbullying

Cyberbullying is one of the biggest issues Mogollon faces as the SRO, and the section of his website devoted to discussing it includes links that describe what it is and how it can be curbed.

To help combat cyberbullying, and to increase trust with the student body, Mogollon has started a Facebook and Instagram page. He plans on creating a Snapchat account as well.

“There was an incident where a student was being cyberbullied by someone out of the district and I messaged that person over a social media app,” said Mogollon. “The situation has stopped because I had access to that person. We could definitely go down this route to get search warrants in the future.”

While proactively stopping cyberbullying is a significant benefit of Mogollon’s social media pages, he said, he is using them to help build trust among students.

“I post photos from events I help run or from classes I stop in,” said Mogollon. “Even posting a picture I snap has benefits. I can gain relationships with students and they can see me and get to know me from my social media presence.”

Mogollon has been SRO since the beginning of the 2016 school year, in that time he has noticed an increase in trust among students toward him.

Students often stop in at his high school office and chat about their days, their problems or just about the news of the day.

Interactions like those are important, according to Mogollon. “They help keep me visible and they show the students that I’m here to help them.”

Click sro.westonps.org to go to Officer Mogollon’s website.