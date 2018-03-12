Weston school campus reopened, bus routes may be impacted

With most of the power restored in Weston, the school campus has re-opened as of Monday, March 12.

In an announcement from Weston Public Schools to parents and families, they said there are several roads in Weston that may still not be safe for bus travel.

Dave Lustberg, WPS Director of Transportation, worked all weekend with the Weston Police Department to prioritize the repair of damage in areas that affect the school bus routes.

If a bus route must be modified, families will receive a School Messenger Alert by text and email, notifying them that the bus cannot reach the bus stop location. Those who receive this notice can email Dave Lustberg with questions at [email protected]

If a family does not hear from Dave Lustberg, it can be assumed the bus route is safe for travel and is unchanged.