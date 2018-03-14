Weston school campus closed to outsiders during student walkout

Individuals not directly affiliated with Weston public schools will not be permitted on the District’s property during the planned student walkout on Wednesday, March 14, school officials said in a press release.

They said this measure is being taken to ensure the safety and security of the students and staff and to minimize disruption to the educational process.

This prohibition applies to all media outlets, outside organizations, and other individuals who are not directly affiliated with the District. Officials said the District reserves the right to impose additional restrictions if they are required to ensure safety and security and/or to further reduce disruption.