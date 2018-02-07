Weston school board says no theater cuts

Weston’s Board of Education is proposing a total expenditure of $171,607 for the theater arts program, a 4.7% increase from fiscal year 2017. Despite this increase, Weston’s theater community is concerned about changes coming in the proposed budget.

Last year, the district spent $84,826 on the program, with an additional $79,007 from the student activities accounts. This amounted to a total of $163,833.

This year, theater program coordination will be funded by a stipend included in the program’s budget expenditures. Since the stipend isn’t included in the theater coordinator’s salary, the work done by the coordinator will now have to take place after school. The proposed stipend for the theater coordinator is $6,754.

Elizabeth Morris, Weston’s theater coordinator and a music teacher at the schools, was previously allocated .2 full time equivalent, or a period of time that amounts to one day a week, to use as a theater coordinator. This year, Morris will pick up another music class instead.

Compensation for teaching positions is only “pensionable” if it involves instruction or curricular work. According to the school board, compensation for extra duty work is “specifically excluded from pensionable salary.”

Members of Weston’s theater community are concerned that the theater coordinator not having time during the day to devote to theater functions will impact the program.

Paul Levin, a parent producer for Weston High School’s Company, said he is concerned that Morris will not return to the theater coordinator position if she must do all coordinator work after school.

“No one on the Board of Education knows how much time and effort it takes to make these plays happen,” said Levin. “I don’t think they understand just how much work Mrs. Morris does.”

Levin said that previously, a fifth of the coordinator’s job was accomplished during the school day.

“During the day it’s easier to get things accomplished that may be harder after school,” he said.

David Katz, a Weston senior and actor who has participated extensively in the theater program, said he is “deeply concerned” with the changes being made.

At a Board of Education meeting on Jan. 24, Katz said the proposed coordinator changes “will change the theater program for the worse.”

“The program risks being chopped up and outsourced to people who are under-qualified to take on the position,” said Katz. “It may be hard for the Board of Education to see that impact.”

Funding

The accounting process for the theater program is also going through a technical change in the upcoming fiscal year.

“We’re aligning the process with what we do with other extracurricular areas, like athletics,” said assistant superintendent Kenneth Craw. “The program will be moved from a student activities account into the operating budget to improve accountability and transparency.”

Craw said money from ticket sales and advertising revenues will still go back into the theater program.

“All of the money raised by the theater program is going back to the theater program,” said Craw. “We just want heightened accountability to ensure correct bookkeeping.”

Gina Albert, chairman of Weston’s Board of Education, echoed Craw’s sentiments.

“We’re a lucky district — the theater program runs very professional productions,” she said. “As a taxpayer, I want to know that all of the monies going into the theater program is being handled responsibly.

Levin said this is an example of the school system taking control of something it doesn’t need to take control of.

“The Board of Education says they’re fixing a problem, but that problem doesn’t need to be fixed,” said Levin. “Instead of being able to take care of ourselves they are controlling an aspect of the program that doesn’t need to be.”

Value

Albert said the theater program is incredibly important to the schools.

“We absolutely recognize the importance and the value of the theater coordinator position, which is why we created a stipend for it,” said Albert. “We understand that the coordinator is very beloved in the district, but we are legally obligated to follow the guidelines of what is pensionable.”

Albert emphasized that there are not cuts to the theater budget in the proposed budget.

“As tough as the proposed budget is, we are doing everything we can to fully protect the arts in our schools,” said Albert.

Albert said the passionate concern of Weston’s theater community is a positive assurance for her.

“The silver lining to this whole situation is the proof that we have a program that has positively impacted the lives of so many students,” said Albert. “I’ve found out that there are so many students in the schools that care so deeply about the program.”

Albert said the increase in theater funding is to continue to “maintain the success of the program.”

Craw said the changes to the program will continue the success of theater in the district and they are committed to keeping the theater coordinator position in the district.

“Our mantra has been to support all of the arts, and with this funding we are continuing to do that,” said Craw. “Whether it’s the theater program or music or visual arts, we think this is important to fund properly.”