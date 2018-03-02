Weston school board discusses safety

Weston’s Board of Education discussed safety and security initiatives in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The discussion, at the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Feb. 26, also featured Weston police Chief Edwin Henion and Capt. Matthew Brodacki.

The group ran down safety measures in place at the school and how to ensure that Weston students are safe during the school day. The conversation brought out a large crowd seated throughout the Weston Middle School library to hear about the measures.

“There is a great relationship with the Weston police and the school system,” said Henion. “We are located literally in your back yard. We have a school resource officer (SRO) embedded into your campus full-time and there are officers in and around the schools constantly.”

Brodacki added that the police’s Regional Crime Lab is located in the Town Hall Annex, which is on the school campus. “If there is a true emergency where every second counts, we are right there,” he said.

“It’s encouraging to see all the chairs in this room filled,” said Brodacki. “I’m a dad, too. I wake up in the morning with the same goals as all of you — I want my kids to be safe.”

He also highlighted the mile of safety program, where an on-duty Weston police officer sits at the entrance of the school system during peak hours of the school day.

Henion encouraged parents to report any and all suspicious behavior to the police department. He told parents that the department reacts “immediately” to any possible threats.

“If someone presents us with a threat, it’s immediately acted upon. We don’t stop until the situation is mitigated in our mind,” Henion said. “Our SRO [Officer Joe Mogollon] has a great relationship with all of the other officers, we share information together. We aren’t on an island.”

Henion said things that happen in the schools and the community are related, and any incident that is brought to their attention is investigated thoroughly.

Brodacki ensured the crowd that the police department and the school system “spend a lot of money” on security measures, and there are many measures with specific details that he cannot go into for safety reasons.

Board of Education member Dan McNeil echoed Brodacki’s sentiment, telling the crowd that many of the public concerns are things they can’t talk about for the safety of students and staff.

“As members of the public we ask you to take a leap of faith, we ask you to trust that your priorities are our priorities,” McNeil said. “We are in lockstep as a board, as an administration, as a community, as a police department, and as a faculty.”

Superintendent

Weston’s school superintendent, William McKersie, sent a memorandum to parents in the district on Monday, Feb. 19 outlining some security measures the school has adopted.

At the meeting, he went into depth discussing both safety and intervening with kids “in crisis.”

“The school shooting issue isn’t strictly a mental health issue — that is a misrepresentation of what is going on,” Mckersie said. “Whenever we have a child or family in crisis we must intervene. We have a full-time social worker who helps with families who may be in crisis.”

McKersie also praised Henion for being prompt in his response to the Parkland shooting.

“Chief Henion got to me first the day after the shooting. He told me he plans to amp up police presence around the school,” McKersie said. “To have police that prompt is a good thing for Weston.”

McKersie also addressed the decision to eliminate two security specialists from the proposed school budget.

“Prior to Parkland we made the decision to reduce security specialists to one at the elementary school, one at the intermediate school, with two at the middle school and two at the high school,” he said. “That level of security staffing matches or exceeds all area districts.”

According to McKersie, the schools’ relationship with Weston police was “critical” in that decision, and the district feels safety isn’t compromised by eliminating two security specialists.

“We have the Regional Crime Lab on campus with several officers there at a time, and we have an SRO,” McKersie said. “The police station proximity to the school campus is essential.”

Public comment

Some in the crowd disagreed with the decision to get rid of two security specialists.

Melissa Gladstone said she didn’t understand why the district is “taking a guard away in the lower schools.”

“The world isn’t getting better, it’s getting worse,” she said. “I get that you can’t tell us all of the answers, but it’s not something I can understand until we see a change.”

Former First Selectman Gayle Weinstein said she has confidence in the Weston police and the education board.

“When I was first selectman, not a month went by where Matt Brodacki didn’t come by my office and urge me to take school campus safety seriously,” she said. “School security is something that this board takes very seriously; I know it’s important and meaningful to all of us daily.”

Former Selectman Dave Muller applauded the school board for the discussion and said it “takes a lot of courage to speak up” on the issue of gun safety.

After the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Muller said, his phone number and home address were placed on the National Rifle Association website following his outspoken stance on gun control.

“I received over 150 emails from around the country threatening me and my family,” Muller said. “It takes courage to speak up about this issue because there are scary people using guns to scare us. I’m hoping that isn’t repeated again. We have to have the courage to support our children.”