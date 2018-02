Weston Public Library schedule of events

Saturday, Feb. 17

SAT Practice Test, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Baby Lapsit, 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.

Tech Tips: Scanning Family Photos, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

New Yorker Roundtable, 10:45 to 1 p.m.

Create a Journal: Kids, 4 to 5 p.m.

Create a Journal: Teens, 4 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Wiggleworms, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Life-size Chess Board Session 1, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Book Group, History of Love by Nicole Krauss, 7 to 9 p.m.

Movie Night: Wonder (PG), 7 to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 22

Tiny Tales, 10 to 10:30 a.m.

ABC Story Time, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Pokemon Club, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

Library After Dark: Wine and Chocolate Tasting, 7 to 9 p.m. (for ages 21 and older). Register online at westonpubliclibrary.org.

Friday, Feb. 23

Play Group, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fandom Friday, 2:30 to 4:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24

DIG Chess, 2 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25

DIG Chess, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26

Shake, Rattle and Read, 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Melty Mondays, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Baby Lapsit, 9:45 to 10:30 a.m.

New Yorker Roundtable, 10:45 to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Wiggleworms, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Cookbook Club: Sweet and Savory Chocolate, noon to 2 p.m. Registration required.

Life-size Chess Board Session 2, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

The Weston Public Library is located at 56 Norfield Road in Weston. To register for children’s classes, call Alessandra Petrino at 203-222-2651 or email [email protected] For more information about adult classes, call 203-222-2665.