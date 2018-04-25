Weston probate judge to run for re-election

Lisa Wexler is running for another term as probate judge for the Westport-Weston Probate Court.

“Being your probate judge has been a great privilege. In the past five years, I have learned much about the human struggle. I am proud of my record as your judge and hope that I have earned your trust and confidence for another term,” Wexler said in a prepared statement.

Wexler said she will remain committed to teaching the public about various aspects of probate law. She opens the court on Tuesday nights for public lectures and writes a free newsletter available via email. She has also made public probate hearings available for the first time, via CDs.

She recently completed a 40-hour mediation course at the Quinnipiac School of Law, and volunteers to mediate contested matters. Wexler currently serves on the JJPOC, the Connecticut Juvenile Justice Policy and Oversight Commission, which is tasked with a comprehensive overhaul of the juvenile justice system. Her legal opinions have been published in the Quinnipiac School of Law Probate Journal.