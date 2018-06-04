Weston probate judge tells why you should care about your will

People should go over their will every five years to make sure the document is still relevant and reflects their current wishes, according to Probate Judge Lisa Wexler.

Wexler said it’s important to check whether the individuals mentioned in the will have died or moved away, or whether your relationship with them has changed.

This is particularly true when it comes to the executor — the individual charged with carrying out the terms of the will — because of that person’s key role.

Wexler, whose probate district includes Weston and Westport, described the executor as “the most important person in your will” because the person must be honest and have good judgment.

“You want someone with your values,” she said, noting that a poorly chosen executor can take too much money for his or her costs, sell real estate too soon or — in one extreme case — sell a surviving child’s artwork for consignment rather than giving it to the child.

Wexler recently gave a presentation at the Weston Public Library. About 15 people attended the daytime session, which focused on changes in power-of-attorney laws and the basics of estate law. The talk was followed by a question-and-answer period.

She said many people resist spending money on attorneys when it comes to writing a will and related legal matters, and that often is a mistake.

People “spend a considerable amount of their life acquiring stuff” and therefore should “bite the bullet” and pay a lawyer to make sure it will be disbursed as wanted when they die, Wexler said.

“Make it a part of your cost of living. Make sure it’s done properly,” she said.

“It’s much more expensive to contest a will than to do it correctly in the first place,” she added.

Wexler was leery of using websites such as LegalZoom for estate planning, saying “people tend to get creative” when they have no guidance. “Creativity causes confusion. Confusion causes litigation. And litigation costs money,” she said.

When asked, Wexler said people can represent themselves in probate court, or what’s called “pro se” in legal terminology.

About half the people appearing in her probate court represent themselves. “Probate courts are very accessible to the people,” she said.

Death and family

Wexler said her duties in probate court are generally split between matters involving death, such as wills, and family issues other than divorce, such as removing parents as guardians due to imprisonment, abandonment or substance abuse problems.

“Any kind of matter involving family that’s being contested ends up in probate court,” she said of non-divorce situations.

Probate courts also oversee cases involving people with mental health issues, and Wexler regularly spends time at St. Vincent’s Behavioral Health Center in Westport, a psychiatric facility once known as Hall-Brooke.

Working with medical professionals, she can commit someone to remaining in a psychiatric hospital due to mental illness.

Her responsibilities also include voluntary and involuntary conservatorships, adoptions, and name change requests.

Wexler discussed the difference between a durable power of attorney (POA) and a springing POA. A springing POA takes effect only when a doctor determines someone is incapable of handling his or her own affairs, while a durable POA is “effective now and forevermore” once properly signed.

Most people sign a durable POA and it’s usually put in a drawer and forgotten, never to be actually implemented unless an individual becomes incapacitated.

A recent change in state law means most POAs are now durable. “That was a big change,” Wexler said.

Another change in the law allows more people to ask the probate court to do an “accounting” of how money is being spent under a POA. “The universe of who can compel this accounting has grown,” she said, so anyone with a reason to believe improper behavior has occurred can request it.

She said this might include a co-worker, friend or neighbor who asks themselves, “I don’t understand why the [incapacitated] mom is eating dog food and the daughter is wearing a diamond ring.”

Wexler was first elected probate judge in a 2013 special election, then won re-election in 2014. She is running for another four-year term this fall. She’s a Republican and lives in Westport.

She hosts a two-hour weekday radio show about current events on Greenwich-based WGCH-AM and has co-authored a book.