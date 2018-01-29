Weston police honor officers and launch wellness program

Weston Police Captain Matthew Brodacki is launching a wellness program for police officers in town.

The program will feature four distinct sectors, each designed to improve the morale and health of all participating officers.

The first arm is an extensive commendation program. Brodacki said this arm is to formally recognize officers for excellent work.

“It can be hard to be a police officer,” said Brodacki. “We want to make sure that our officers feel appreciated and helped in any way we can.”

The other three sectors of the wellness program include a health and fitness sector, an employee assistance program sector and a community action sector.

Commendation program

The commendation program is already underway, at the most recently Police Commission meeting on Monday, Jan. 8, it was announced that eight police officers were formally honored by the department.

Detective Chris Powers, Officer Robert Klein, Officer Joe Miceli and Officer Jason Kim were awarded the Medal for Valor for their work during the Sept. 2016 home invasion on Hidden Spring Drive.

Sergeant Travis Arnette, Officer Joe Mogollon, Officer Daniel Cascone and Officer Jon Marsili were awarded Meritorious Medal for the same home invasion case.

“The incident was a radiant provocation that would test our resolve, and multiple agencies were able to come together to facilitate the capture of the suspects, without discharging any weapons or tasers in a calm skilled manner while gunshots rang out from a nearby gun club,” said Brodacki.

While the individual officers were not at the meeting, Brodacki said they had been recognized and presented with certificates prior to the meeting.

“Although long overdue, involved parties and their supervisors should know we are profoundly appreciative for their service and dedication,” said Brodacki. “The many men and women involved in the incident that day and the days following risked their own personal safety to help bring the accountable parties to justice, and for that I am forever thankful.”

Powers, Mogollon and Miceli were also awarded the Investigators Award for their work in a sex assault case.

The award will continually be given for excellent investigative work.

In February 2017, Weston Police were contacted by a high school counselor stating they had received information from a student who said she was sexually assaulted by her stepfather 10 years prior. The student expressed concern that her stepfather would do the same thing to her younger sister.

Armed with limited information and no physical evidence, the three officers used their interview skills and got the suspect to give a full confession to the assault.

“Collaboratively the members of the Weston Police Department came together to work efficiently and productively,” said Brodacki. “I am thoroughly convinced that Det. Powers and School Resource Officer Mogollon not only brought the suspect to justice, but stopped further sexual assaults from occurring by demonstrating professional interview skills within the boundaries of the laws set forth by the State of Connecticut.”

Brodacki said he is “humbled” each time he sees “consummate professionals at work,” and their dedication to solving the case renewed his faith as a public servant.

Other sectors

Brodacki said there will be a health and fitness aspect of the wellness program for all officers who are interested.

Officers Klein and Rob Curcio will lead the program. Klein has a background as a personal trainer and Curcio is assembling a diet program for participating officers.

“We wanted to have a resource for officers who are looking to change their diet, get a little healthier and maybe shed a few pounds,” said Brodacki.

The employee assistance program will include opportunities for officers to have their wills written for free.

“If someone in the department doesn’t have a will, we’re going to make sure they have a way to get one for free,” Brodacki said.

Additionally, Brodacki said the employee assistance program will include resources for those dealing with trauma.

“Police officers can be exposed to traumatic incidents,” said Brodacki. “If one of our officers has to go on a suicide call we want to make sure we’re helping their mental health along the way.”

Lastly, Brodacki wants to implement a comprehensive community action program that exposes Weston police officers to the public in positive ways.

“We’re going to start having police officers go to Hurlbutt Elementary School to read to younger students,” said Brodacki. “It’s very rewarding for officers to have positive interactions with some of the youngest residents in town.”

Additionally, he wants to work with the staff at the senior center so officers can interact with the town’s senior citizens.

“We want everyone in Weston to have consistent positive interactions with the police officers in town,” said Brodacki. “It’s good for the town and it’s good for our officers to have the positive reinforcement.”