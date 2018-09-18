Weston police chief to address Kiwanis Club this Saturday

Weston Police Chief Edwin Henion will speak to the Kiwanis Club of Weston on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Norfield Parish Hall, 64 Norfield Road.

Chief Henion will discuss updates to the Weston Police Department, and answer questions from the audience. Breakfast will be served and members of the public are welcome to the event, which begins at 8:30.

The chief joined the Weston Police Department in September 2017 after 28 years with the Connecticut State Police where he served as lieutenant colonel and directed the Office of Professional Standards and Support Services.

For more information and to learn how to join Kiwanis, visit westonkiwanis.org.