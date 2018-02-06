Weston officials mull Compo Beach increases

Spending some time at Compo Beach in Westport got a lot pricier for Westonites, and town officials are looking for ways to change that.

Emblems for beach access are now $375 annually for Weston residents, a jump from $250 last year. Weston seniors now have to pay $200, up from $135 last year.

Prices also increase, marginally, for Westport residents. They will now pay $50 annually as compared to the $40 they paid last year. Westport seniors will pay $25 annually, up from $20.

Additionally, weekday daily passes jump from $30 last year to $40 this year. Weekend daily passes increase from $50 to $65 this coming summer.

While the increase to purchase an emblem for Westonites is large. non-Weston residents and non-Westport residents pay even more.

All vehicles not taxed in Weston or Westport must now pay $775 for an annual Compo Beach emblem, up from $490 last year. Additionally, there is a maximum of 350 emblems sold to non-Westport and non-Weston residents.

In a memo given to Weston’s Board of Selectmen, the town of Westport cites a list of concerns about the coming summer season at Compo Beach, including traffic, parking, overcrowding, and the upkeep and cleanliness of the beach.

“The Parks and Recreation Department has been working diligently to address our residents’ concerns in an effort to make the 2018 summer season one that is more enjoyable for those who use our beach,” the memo reads. “Weston residents still pay significantly less than other non-residents for their seasonal emblems.”

Selectmen

At the Board of Selectmen meeting on Thursday, Feb. 1, First Selectman Chris Spaulding said the town is looking into asking Westport to “reduce fees” and look for “alternatives.”

“We’re sensitive to the impact that this is having in town,” he said. “Maybe there is a way to have passes that work only on weekdays for less cost.”

According to Spaulding, Weston will still have an “unlimited” number of beach passes for residents who want them.

Selectman Brian Gordon, who grew up in Westport, said Compo Beach is a great amenity for the town, and Weston’s still having access to it is ultimately positive.

“I’m not saying what they’re doing feels good, but they could have cut us out and they didn’t,” said Gordon. “Is there a way to creatively work around this?”

Gordon said most of the traffic occurs on Saturday and Sunday, so maybe there is a way to create a Monday-through-Friday pass.

“Maybe there could be a $375 pull pass and a $175 pass that is from Monday through Friday and anytime after 5 p.m. on weekends,” Gordon said. “We can bat these ideas around and open these ideas up to people.”

Selectman Stephan Grozinger said he isn’t sure how much the town can do about the situation aside from pointing out that it is “inequitable.”

“Westport emblems going up $10 while Weston emblems are going up $125 seems inequitable,” said Grozinger. “But ultimately, it’s their beach and their call.”

Westonite Sarah Grigerick presented a packet to the Board of Selectmen that crunched some numbers regarding emblem sales for Westport.

According to Grigerick, 1,164 beach emblems were sold to Westonites in 2017 at a cost of $250 each, or $135 for seniors, generating well over $200,000 in revenue to Westport last year.

After factoring in Westport beach emblems, emblems from other towns and daily revenue, Grigerick concluded that Compo Beach took in approximately $1.4 million in revenue in 2017, prior to the pass hike.

Purchasing emblems

While beach emblems have traditionally been available at the Weston town clerk’s office, that is no longer the case.

Emblems are now available online and in person at the Westport Parks and Recreation office.

“I’m not sure if that’s something we can appeal,” said Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz. “It’s a convenience for people to come here and buy them instead of traveling to Westport, obviously.”

Luiz mentioned to the selectmen that the issue of physically purchasing emblems is something they may want to bring up to Westport in the coming weeks.