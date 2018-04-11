Weston now looking at 1.69% budget increase

Taxes would go up 1.69% for Weston property owners under the budget approved by the Board of Finance.

At its April 3 meeting, the finance board passed a $71,246,039 budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which represents a 2.5% spending increase over the current budget. The 2018-19 fiscal year will begin July 1.

Weston First Selectman Chris Spaulding said he is happy with adjustments made to the plan by the finance board. “I thought it was an extremely productive session,” he said of the board’s actions at the meeting.

On the town side, the finance board cut $25,000 from police overtime and added $500,000 in revenue from unused past school construction funding and anticipated supplemental car tax payments.

The board also adjusted the proposed school budget down slightly based on expected lower costs in health care-related areas.

Based on the board’s vote, for the upcoming fiscal year the town operating budget would be $13,047,298, up 2.2%, and the Board of Education operating budget would be $51,444,906, up 3.1%. The Board of Education had originally requested an increase of 3.4%.

Both the town and school capital budgets would increase substantially to a combined $1,864,023, but much of the increase would be offset by capital reserves and special funds.

Spaulding said the capital budget should reflect “the true expenses for a given year,” and projects and required funding shouldn’t be put off. This approach should help the town avoid future spikes in capital spending needs, he said.

Debt service payments for the town and schools would go down slightly.

Spaulding said the town budget he originally proposed was based on “the cost to run the town as it currently stands without reducing services or amenities.” He said his revenue projections were “very conservative,” and the finance board then increased some revenue presumptions.

The town’s grand list — the total value of all taxable real estate, motor vehicle and business equipment — is up 0.55%, which should bring in about $380,000 in new revenue during the next fiscal year.

The Annual Town Budget Meeting (ATBM) will take place Wednesday, April 18, at 8 p.m. in the Weston High School auditorium. Voters at the ATBM may cast ballots for the budget after the meeting. In addition, budget votes may be cast at a referendum, planned for April 28.

Reserve funds

At the finance meeting, board member Allan Grauberd suggested trying to find additional cuts or expected revenue to get the tax increase down to 1.5%, but most other members indicated they were happy with the 1.69% increase.

Grauberd said perhaps the reserve fund could be tapped to find some of the $130,000 or so needed to get near the 1.5% goal. The reserve fund, also known as the fund balance or rainy day fund, contains accumulated surpluses from past years.

Board member Bob Ferguson said getting to a tax increase that low would be good “optics” for the town, and he’d be willing to take money from the reserve fund to do it. “Our real estate market is under pressure and has not come back,” Ferguson said. “We need to be a low-tax town.”

Grauberd said town officials would have been willing to tap into the reserve fund if Gov. Dannel Malloy’s proposal to shift some teacher pension costs to municipalities had been enacted last year.

Other members had a different view, however.

Dick Bochinski said board members should be pleased with getting down to a 1.69% tax increase, well below the 2.84% originally proposed. “I think we should be satisfied with it,” Bochinski said in comments echoed by most board members.

Grauberd said he would go along with his colleagues and had “just wanted to float” the idea of using fund balance money to hold down the tax increase.

Spaulding spoke against using the fund balance for operating expenses. “I caution you to consider the moral hazard,” he said. “It is opening the door to something we haven’t done before.”

The first selectman said he’s against taking any action that might upset bond rating agencies, which generally want towns to have 10% to 15% of their operating budget in reserves.

Weston has about $13 million in its fund balance, which is above the desired amount.

The board discussed forming an advisory committee to look into combining town and school information technology operations into one budget in the future to find efficiencies and allow for greater scrutiny during budget season.

Weston school Superintendent William McKersie said the school system wanted to participate in the committee to “make it work” and maximize taxpayer dollars being spent on technology.

Some other budget items discussed were paving and rebuilding roads, partial town funding for shelving at the children’s library, anticipated savings in electricity costs by participating in an off-site solar program, and possibly providing supplemental funds to complete a new town Plan of Conservation and Development.