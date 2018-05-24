Weston Memorial Day Fair features rides and music

The Weston Memorial Day Fair is being held this weekend on the grounds of Hurlbutt Elementary School.

A community event, the fair features rides, games, food, and live music. This year’s fair will offer a “sensory hour” on Sunday, May 27, from 1 to 2 p.m., during which time limited rides and games will be open.

Fair hours are Friday, May 25, from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 26, from 2 to 10 p.m., Sunday, May 27, from 1 to 10 p.m., and Monday, May 28, from noon to 4 p.m.

Entertainment

On Saturday, May 26, WestonArts is holding its Red White and Blues festival behind the rides at the fair.

Lineup and performance times as follows:

2:15 to 2:30 p.m., Levi & Teddy G., father/son electric duo

2:35 to 2:50 p.m., Sayla & Mya Rose, mother/daughter acoustic duo

3 to 3:20 p.m., Karl Shultz, jazz pianist

3:30 to 3:50 p.m., Sydney, a cappella/acoustic group

4 to 4:30 p.m., Caravan, funk band

4:40 to 5:10 p.m., Meijor Seven, jazz combo

5:20 to 5:50 p.m., The Bar Car Band, adult rock and soul band

6 to 6:30 p.m., Wilton Steel, Arthur Lipner’s steel drum band with Weston alumni

6:40 to 7:20 p.m., Orbit, jam-infused blues rock band

7:30 to 8:10 p.m., Kris, jam band

8:20 to 9 p.m., Plasm, Joe Lugenbuhl’s original jazz fusion jam band