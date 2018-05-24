Weston Memorial Day Fair features rides and music

The Memorial Day Fair in Weston features carnival rides, games, food, and live bands.

The Weston Memorial Day Fair is being held this weekend on the grounds of Hurlbutt Elementary School.

A community event, the fair features rides, games, food, and live music. This year’s fair will offer a “sensory hour” on Sunday, May 27, from 1 to 2 p.m., during which time limited rides and games will be open.

Fair hours are Friday, May 25, from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 26, from 2 to 10 p.m., Sunday, May 27, from 1 to 10 p.m., and Monday, May 28, from noon to 4 p.m.

Entertainment

On Saturday, May 26, WestonArts is holding its Red White and Blues festival behind the rides at the fair.

Lineup and performance times as follows:

2:15 to 2:30 p.m., Levi & Teddy G., father/son electric duo
2:35 to 2:50 p.m., Sayla & Mya Rose, mother/daughter acoustic duo
3 to 3:20 p.m., Karl Shultz, jazz pianist
3:30 to 3:50 p.m., Sydney, a cappella/acoustic group
4 to 4:30 p.m., Caravan, funk band
4:40 to 5:10 p.m., Meijor Seven, jazz combo
5:20 to 5:50 p.m., The Bar Car Band, adult rock and soul band
6 to 6:30 p.m., Wilton Steel, Arthur Lipner’s steel drum band with Weston alumni
6:40 to 7:20 p.m., Orbit, jam-infused blues rock band
7:30 to 8:10 p.m., Kris, jam band
8:20 to 9 p.m., Plasm, Joe Lugenbuhl’s original jazz fusion jam band

