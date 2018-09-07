Weston man’s shoes melt while working on roof

A Weston man may have thought he had stepped into a scene from The Wizard of Oz last week when he discovered his sneakers were melting.

At about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29, the Weston Volunteer Fire Department received a call from a man on Trails End Road who reported his shoes had melted while he was working on his roof.

According to Jason Greenfield, a volunteer with the department, after doing some work on his roof, the man looked at his feet to discover the bottom of his sneakers had melted.

“He told us they had melted because he could no longer move his feet and complained his shoes were stuck to the roof,” Greenfield said.

He called the department for assistance, saying he was afraid to climb down the ladder to get off his roof, Greenfield said.

The man, who was reported to be under no medical distress, lives in a two-story residential building with a single story addition, according to Greenfield.

By the time the fire department arrived at the home, the man had called his wife to bring him a second pair of shoes, Greenfield said.

After his wife handed him the shoes, he was able to swap shoes and get off the roof on his own by climbing down the ladder.

“He was coming down the ladder as we arrived,” Greenfield said.

The tread on bottom of the man’s sneakers was distorted but at first glance the sneakers appeared normal, according to Greenfield.

Greenfield advised residents who do manual labor under very hot temperatures “to stay well hydrated, and if you’re going to be working alone, make sure someone else knows your plan. Keep a charged cell phone with you at all times.”