Weston Library starts Photo Club

All amateur photographers are welcome to join the Weston Library Photo Club, which will begin its second season this fall, meeting on the first Tuesday of every month from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in the library’s Conference Room A. The first meeting is on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Unlike the 2017 inaugural year of the club, this year there will not be a professional photographer instructing the group, and there will be no membership fee. Anyone who is interested is invited to come to the meetings and join the group.

This year’s club will operate as a community of photographers looking to improve their skills by sharing resources and strategies, and by participating in photo shoots and visiting exhibitions together. Members will be encouraged to develop their own individual creative styles, improving the level of their photographs from snapshots to works of art. The group will be facilitated by Susan Urbania.