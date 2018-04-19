Weston library holds Daffodil Days celebration

There is an impressive daffodil garden on the hill between the Weston Public Library and Norfield Church each spring. It was planted in honor of Franc Vitale, the benefactor who helped make the recent library renovation possible.

In his honor, Helen Chrysler-Greene and other donors and volunteers will hold the library’s first annual Daffodil Days, starting Sunday, April 22, with an afternoon of family games.

Sponsored by the library board and Friends of the Library, there will be a weeklong celebration with activities for people of all ages, including infants.

Highlights include a Trivia Night on Thursday, April 26, co-sponsored by the Commission for the Arts. On Sunday, April 29, there will be a poetry reading and tea party in conjunction with the Senior Center. This will be followed by a Westport-Weston Band concert.

The library encourages people to attend Trivia Night alone or with a group. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Library and prizes by the Weston Commission for the Arts. Space is limited. Register online at westonpubliclibrary.org.

Since Shakespeare’s birthday is April 23, the library will screen Zeffirelli’s Romeo and Juliet in the Community Room, and patrons are encouraged to bring a lunch.

Other Shakespeare-themed events include a Lunch and Learn by Garden Club members about how to plant a Shakespeare garden and a screening of Gnomeo and Juliet during Trivia Night.

Parents won’t need a sitter. They can enjoy their trivia, safe in the knowledge that their children will be chaperoned while learning a little about one of the Bard’s most cherished plays.

Other children’s activities include Monster Poetry, observance of World Penguin Day, and a listening and drawing activity based on a new audiobook co-authored by Weston resident Nisan Eventoff. Youngsters’ drawings may possibly appear in the published book.

Children’s librarian Miss Alessandra will guide children in writing and craft activities before the week of Daffodil Days so they can be on display for patrons during the eight-day celebration.

The library will also participate in Poem-in-Your Pocket Day, a national initiative to foster literacy originated during Mike Bloomberg’s stint as mayor of New York, with his encouragement and enthusiastic participation. A poem written by Mr. Bloomberg will be displayed in the library on that day, Tuesday, April 24. Patrons will be encouraged to print a favorite poem of their choice or select one from a container of pre-printed poems and share throughout the day.

Registration is required for some activities. Visit westonpubliclibrary.org for details.