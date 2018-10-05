Weston library board recognizes gift for new patio

The Weston Public Library Board of Trustees has unveiled a plaque in honor of Helen Chrysler-Greene in recognition of a gift she made in 2015 which was used to renovate the library’s patio area.

The plaque reads: “In grateful appreciation of the generous donation of Helen Chrysler-Greene which has been used to enhance the library’s patio garden. A quiet place.”

This gift, for more than $24,000, made in advance of the renovation which was completed in 2016, was designated to improve the library’s patio area. The patio faces Norfield Road and was inaccessible from the interior of the building prior to the renovation. The gift from Chrysler-Greene made it possible to upgrade the existing door to restore access to the quaint and quiet patio area. The donation also allowed for the purchase of new teak and rattan furniture to outfit the patio. In good weather, patrons enjoy the library’s green space directly from the café area.

“As part of the renovation, we wanted to make the patio and beautiful green space surrounding the library an extension of the library itself. Mrs. Greene’s kind gift made this possible by providing the funding to improve the patio area and access to the outdoors from our Internet café,” said the library director, Karen Tatarka. “Patrons can enjoy a cup of coffee while reviewing a magazine, book, newspaper, or accessing our WiFi.”

Helen Chrysler-Greene is a longtime Weston resident, humanitarian, and philanthropist. She studied literature, and in addition to her donation to the library, she has also donated to the Weston Dog Park. Her love of animals is reflected in her support of the Sierra Club and canine research to better understand and treat diseases and conditions such as Legg-Perthes disease and patellar luxation. She has established the Helen Chrysler-Greene Fund at the Canine Health Foundation of the American Kennel Club. She also breeds and shows miniature pinschers.

For more information on programs and events at the library, or to donate, visit westonpubliclibrary.org.