Weston Kiwanis prepares for Reservoir Run half marathon

The Kiwanis Club of Weston’s seventh annual Reservoir Run half marathon race is set for Sunday, Oct. 28 in Weston. The race will benefit the Connecticut Food Bank Kids’ BackPack program, which provides weekend meal kits each week to children who may otherwise go without food when not in school. The Kiwanis Club of Weston Foundation is also a beneficiary of the half marathon.

The Run is the signature fundraising project of the Kiwanis Club of Weston. More than 200 runners participated in last year’s race.

The race begins and ends at Weston High School which features a heated, indoor waiting area, post-race food and refreshments, prizes for top finishers by age category, goodie bags for all runners and long-sleeved t-shirts for pre-registered runners. The race follows a rolling, scenic course through historic rural Weston and includes a stretch along the Saugatuck River.

“As one of its founding co-chairs of the Reservoir Run, each year, I experience the incredible support that our town provides. It helps make this one of the most pleasant, friendly races for runners in a setting that is historic and beautiful,” said Phyllis Gary, founding co-chair of the Reservoir Run. “We value our runners and hope they feel appreciated for helping us to improve the lives of children through our partnership with the Connecticut Food Bank,” she said.

Race information about the Kiwanis Club of Weston Reservoir Run and online registration is available at thereservoirrun.com/register.html.