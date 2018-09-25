Weston Kiwanis confers 2018 Youth Awards

The Kiwanis Club of Weston conferred its annual awards to five distinguished high school students this past spring.

The Kiwanis Superintendent’s Scholarship Award went to Susannah Keith. This award was created in 2001 in memory of Dr. Janet Shaner and her commitment to education. The award recognizes a student who intends to major in a field of education and/or enjoys working with children. Susannah, who is now enrolled at the University of Maryland and plans to pursue a career as a pediatric physician’s assistant, found that her passion is working with children and helping others. This past spring, she completed her senior internship at Christ and Holy Trinity preschool in Westport. Susannah had been active in many clubs and organizations including Student Government, Spanish Club, and National Honor Society.

Daniel Lucas and Camryn Kirk, both currently seniors at Weston High School, received the Kiwanis Community Service Award. Established in 1976, the award recognizes students for their outstanding service and leadership in the community. Daniel’s accomplishments include four years with Builders Beyond Borders, and many volunteer hours with local charities through Weston High School sports programs. He is also a junior firefighter and spent this past summer at the American Legion’s Connecticut Boys State Leadership and Citizenship Program, and the Coast Guard Academy’s AIM program.

Camryn has volunteered at the Gillespie Center, Person-to-Person, and Safe Rides. She is currently co-president of Weston High School’s Executive Board. Camryn is also the current senior captain of the lacrosse team.

The recipient of the David Brown Memorial Award was Sofia Bara. This award is given to a student who has demonstrated the qualities best representative of Mr. Brown’s commitment to the Weston athletic program and spirit of sportsmanship. Sofia is currently enrolled at New York University in the Tisch School of Arts. In her senior year at Weston High School, she was captain of the lacrosse team and was recognized as an All-Patriot Division lacrosse player. She was awarded the Coach’s award by the team and the Weston Lacrosse Club Merit Award. U.S. Lacrosse has also named her an Academic All-American. She has volunteered with Pegasus Therapeutic Riding, Special Olympics, and Relay For Life.

The 2018 Diane Mary Huston Schultz Memorial Award was presented to Sara Gibek. Sara was selected as the student who best demonstrated the artistic qualities most representative of Ms. Schultz’s love of the arts.

The Kiwanis Club of Weston is a volunteer organization dedicated to serving the needs of children through community service and philanthropic activities. For more information and to learn how to join Kiwanis, visit westonkiwanis.org.